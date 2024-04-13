Female star sends a two-word message for Jimmy Uso after he gets betrayed on WWE SmackDown

A female star has sent a message for Jimmy Uso after he was shockingly betrayed by Solo Sikoa on the latest episode of WWE SmackDown. The said name is Tiffany Stratton, who was in action against Jimmy's wife Naomi, at the show tonight.

Jimmy Uso became the victim of an unexpected betrayal by Sikoa on the Friday night show when he and the debuting Tama Tonga took him out. The turn sent shockwaves throughout the wrestling universe and could mark the beginning of a new and possibly the most intriguing chapter of The Bloodline saga yet.

Amid this, Jimmy Uso has received a message from Tiffany Stratton. The latter lost her match to Naomi on the blue brand this week. After the episode went off the air, Stratton took a slight dig at her opponent by asking her about the well-being of her husband after he was taken out by his own brother.

"How’s Jimmy?" tweeted Stratton.

What went down with Jimmy Uso on WWE SmackDown?

Jimmy and Sikoa, accompanied by Paul Heyman, came out on WWE SmackDown to address the fans in the absence of Roman Reigns.

Heyman spoke about The Tribal Chief losing the Undisputed WWE Universal Title to Cody Rhodes at WWE WrestleMania 40. The segment soon took an unpredictable turn after Solo Sikoa turned his attention to Jimmy Uso. Though Sikoa hugged Jimmy, it was evident something drastic was about to go down.

Moments later, a debuting Tama Tonga appeared and took out Jimmy. Sikoa soon joined in and the two brutalized Jimmy Uso. Furthermore, The Enforcer broke Heyman's phone when he tried calling Reigns, leaving fans stunned.

Sikoa, Tonga, and a shocked Heyman walked back, while Jimmy was being checked on by the officials inside the ring. It'll be interesting to see how Roman Reigns will react to this and if he sides with Jimmy, possibly leading to a full-blown civil war.

