Female WWE legend recounts bribing The Undertaker and JBL to avoid going to Wrestler's Court

The Wrestler's Court was managed during its heyday by WWE all-timer The Undertaker, who appeared as the judge of the locker room judicial system. John "Bradshaw" Layfield often represented the prosecution.

Lisa Marie Varon, better known by her ring name Victoria, recently shared an anecdote of when WWE Hall of Famer Trish Stratus upgraded her seat to first-class.

On GAW TV, Varon detailed the incident. At the time, she was embroiled in a feud with Stratus. While on an Air Canada flight, the latter upgraded her seat, only for the former WWE Women's Champion to feel very uncomfortable about it. According to the legendary female star, she wasn't sure whether to "p*ss off" Stratus or "the boys" when it happened.

"I was supposed to go to Wrestler’s Court. Trish (Stratus) and I had a big, huge angle at the beginning and she upgraded me. We were on Air Canada. She upgraded me to first class and this happened to be a plane with all the boys, all the boys and I’m like, ‘Trish, I don’t feel comfortable sitting up here.’ I go, ‘We’re supposed to offer our seat to the people that have been in the business longer than we have’ and she goes, ‘Well I already upgraded you. We can go over our match and stuff like that.’"

Lisa Marie Varon then spoke about how she bribed The Undertaker and JBL in order to avoid going to Wrestler's Court:

"I was supposed to be taken to court and someone says how you get out of court is you bribe J.B.L. and Undertaker… (I bribed them with) alcohol. Crown Royal and beer… Jack Daniels and I had freaking — I couldn’t even unload the freaking alcohol from my backseat. I bought (a) sh*t ton of sh*t." [H/T: POST Wrestling]

Trish Stratus paid homage to her former rival at WWE Payback

During her Steel Cage match at Payback, Trish Stratus hit the Widow's Peak on Becky Lynch. The move was best known as Victoria's finisher and was used in the first-ever women's cage bout between the latter and Hall of Famer Lita.

Lisa Marie Varon even brought up the homage on her social media, thanking Stratus for calling back to history and reminding fans:

"I love you @trishstratuscom so much. Thank you from the bottom of my heart," she wrote.

Lisa Marie Varon is yet to be inducted into the WWE Hall of Fame. Meanwhile, it seems Trish Stratus is taking time off after coming out on the losing end of her rivalry with The Man. However, Stratus has disclosed that she has unfinished business. Read more here.

