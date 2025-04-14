Female WWE star coming back to face Randy Orton at WrestleMania 41 in scenario jokingly pitched by veteran

Randy Orton's hunt for a WrestleMania 41 opponent continues. Former WWE Superstar Nic Nemeth, formerly known as Dolph Ziggler, has a potential competitor in mind for The Viper.

Randy Orton was set to face Kevin Owens in a singles match at The Show of Shows this year. However, the match was called off after the Canadian wrestler announced that he needed to take time off to get neck surgery. The Apex Predator's role at The Showcase of The Immortals has since been up in the air. He is hell-bent on competing at WrestleMania this year, and that became more apparent when he hit Nick Aldis with an RKO a few weeks ago. However, Alexa Bliss could be The Viper's 'Mania opponent, according to Nic Nemeth.

Recent reports suggest that Alexa Bliss will miss WrestleMania this year. One fan was not happy with this at all and suggested that WWE dropped the ball on the former women's champion.

Yesterday, Nic Nemeth took to his official X (formerly Twitter) handle and jokingly pitched Alexa Bliss as Randy Orton's WrestleMania 41 opponent in Las Vegas.

"Randy's opponent at mania," replied Nemeth

Check out his tweet below:

Bliss and Orton share a rich history that dates back to 2021 when The Viper was feuding with the late Bray Wyatt on the Road to WrestleMania 37. Little Miss Bliss played a pivotal role during the build-up, playing mind games with The Apex Predator.

She even defeated The Viper in an intergender match at Fastlane, thanks to The Fiend.

Fast forward to 2025, Bliss doesn't have a clear path to The Grandest Stage of Them All. She has been off TV since losing the Women's Elimination Chamber Match.

As much as fans would like to see her back on TV, it is unlikely that she would get in the ring with Orton again.

Who will be Randy Orton's WWE WrestleMania 41 opponent?

All signs point to Nick Aldis lacing up his boots to face Randy Orton at The Showcase of the Immortals.

Speaking on his 83 Weeks podcast, Eric Bischoff shared his thoughts on a potential match between Aldis and Orton.

"Nick because there's a story. You've got an inciting incident, which is the first thing you do in an act one. You take your character. In this case, Nick Aldis, he's the GM of WWE. His world is being the GM of WWE, and then something happens, that's why it's called an inciting incident, like laying a match to a fuse on a stick of dynamite. Something happens to take him out of that world and thrust him into one that's completely different, and then the journey begins. I think it's great."

The Viper issued a warning to the SmackDown General Manager last week, saying:

"If you don’t give deliver on a match for yours truly next week at WrestleMania 41, then I can't promise that I will apologize to Mickie James after I do what I'm gonna do if I don't get my match,"

Will Aldis lace up his wrestling boots in Las Vegas this year? Only time will tell.

