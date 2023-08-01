Female WWE star debuts a new look after picking up first victory in over 300 days

Looks and charisma have been as important in WWE as the in-ring skills, with many stars often changing their appearances with time to keep their characters fresh. Dana Brooke, who recently picked up her first win on TV programming in over 300 days, has also revealed a new look on social media.

The 34-year-old has largely been treated like an afterthought during her 10-year tenure with the company. While she was drafted to RAW during this year's Draft, Dana showed up on NXT after a disappointing run on the main roster.

However, her return to the developmental proved fruitful as she was able to secure her first victory on TV programming in 373 days, defeating Cora Jade in a Kendo Stick match on last week's NXT. Following the victory, The former 24/7 Champion has now debuted a new look which she unveiled on Instagram.

WWE veteran came out in support of Dana Brooke

Dana Brooke has been a part of WWE for over a decade but is still to be involved in any notable feud or storyline. Despite her best efforts, the 34-year-old has also been a victim of unnecessary bashing from fans.

While many may not be fond of her, Vince Russo came out in support of the former 24/7 Champion asking her not to let the haters get to her:

Who are these people getting to you? These are people who wanna be you. These are people who wanna be in that spot. These are people that are so jealous about what you have accomplished in your life, knowing that they never ever can. You can't let these people get to you, bro," said Vince Russo.

Dana Brooke has constantly delivered her best in whatever position she has been put in by the company. The former WWE 24/7 recently secured a huge win over rising star Cora Jade and her fans will surely hope that this is the turning point in her career.

