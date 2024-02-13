Female WWE star demands Adam Pearce to delete tweet following RAW

RAW General Manager Adam Pearce had a lot on his plate during the Monday Night show ahead of WWE Elimination Chamber. A female star got on his nerves during the night and later demanded to delete a tweet about her.

Pearce was seen making some big decisions on Monday night. In a backstage segment, he explored the possibility of booking a last-chance Women’s Elimination Chamber qualifying Battle Royal to determine the final participant for the contest.

Chelsea Green interrupted, complaining that she deserved a one-on-one match to get a chance to enter the Chamber. The former WWE Women’s Tag Team Champion then came face to face with Shayna Baszler, who vowed to eliminate her in the Battle Royal.

Following the show, Adam Pearce took to Twitter to post a poll about what he should do after dealing with Chelsea Green. The female superstar reacted to the tweet, asking Pearce to delete it immediately.

Check out what she wrote below:

"DELETE THIS IMMEDIATELY!!!!!" Green wrote.

You can view her tweet here:

Chelsea Green has become an entertaining character on the RAW roster over the past few months. The heel has worked well with Adam Pearce on many occasions to deliver some memorable backstage segments.

Adam Pearce could bring Bron Breakker to the WWE RAW brand

Adam Pearce has been doing a fine job as the General Manager of RAW. Fans have seen former NXT Champion Bron Breakker appear on the main roster in recent weeks, and things seem to be looking good for the young star.

Pearce could look to rope in Breakker, who is already making waves with his performance. He had a good run in the 2024 Royal Rumble, and fans seem to be behind the young man.

While Nick Aldis will try his best to sign Bron Breakker to the SmackDown brand sometime after WrestleMania XL, fans could see Pearce win the race and bring him in to kickstart a rivalry against Gunther.

