Female WWE star denies having a crush on Randy Orton

A female WWE star has responded to being asked if she has a crush on Randy Orton.

At last night's WWE Elimination Chamber: Perth Premium Live Event, The Viper came incredibly close to winning the Men's Elimination Chamber Match. During the final moments of the contest, Logan Paul attacked Orton and helped Drew McIntyre reign supreme.

WWE's ring announcer Samantha Irvin was happy when Randy Orton eliminated Logan Paul from the match and thanked him in a tweet. She wasn't thrilled one bit, though, when Paul cost Orton the bout. Soon after, a fan asked her if she had a crush on the multi-time champion. Irvin had the following to say in response:

"No. Only Ricochet, Mami, Cathy Kelley, and Valerie Loureda." Irvin tweeted.

Randy Orton wasn't happy about competing in the Elimination Chamber match

The Elimination Chamber is possibly the most unforgiving structure in WWE history. It injures superstars and shortens careers like no other match can.

Before Elimination Chamber: Perth, Randy Orton had a chat with Fox News Digital. The Viper made it clear that he wasn't too keen on competing inside the hellish structure:

"When I hear, ‘Oh, you’re in the Elimination Chamber match' or 'I qualify for the Elimination Chamber,’ like, I’m not exactly happy about it. I’ve got the most potential to hurt [and] destroy my body in that match, more so than any other match that WWE has. It’s a rough night. When it’s all said and done, you sure have a natural high from surviving it, that’s for sure," said Orton.

Orton has competed in several Elimination Chamber matches in his career. In fact, he made a new record last night when he wrestled in his ninth Elimination Chamber Match. Judging by what happened in Perth, fans might see a feud between Orton and Logan Paul on the Road to WrestleMania XL, culminating in a blockbuster showdown.

