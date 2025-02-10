Female WWE star issues clarification on major "lies" about Randy Orton

Nia Jax recently took to Twitter to issue a major clarification on Randy Orton amidst his WWE absence. The former WWE Women's Champion wrote that the claims of Orton being a "menace" backstage in the company were false.

The Viper has been a staple in the Stamford-based promotion for over two decades now. As such, there have been plenty of backstage stories that have come into the public sphere that paint him as a prankster. A compilation of various wrestlers talking about Randy Orton is now doing the rounds of the internet.

Nia Jax took note of the video and shared her reaction to it. The SmackDown Superstar claims that the stories were "lies" and that Orton was "innocent."

"Lies! Randall is innocent!!" tweeted Jax.

The Viper has been absent from WWE TV since the November 8, episode of SmackDown. Kevin Owens took him out with a piledriver that led to him being stretchered out of the arena. The company later issued a statement, clarifying that Randy Orton had sustained multiple injuries owing to the attack.

Nia Jax wants an intergender match against Randy Orton in WWE

In one of the most shocking moments in WWE history, Jax entered the 2019 Men's Royal Rumble match, where she took an RKO from Orton. Speaking in a recent interview, Nia Jax stated that since she had issues with The Viper owing to the spot, she would love to face him in an intergender match down the line.

The Irresistible Force also mentioned Rey Mysterio as a prospective opponent.

"A 100%. It has to be Randy Orton. Randy and I have heat. We have beef. Him and Rey, I mean, Rey too. Rey's gonna get it as well, you know. Hey, they both eliminated me. They teamed up. I got beef with them," she said.

Considering how WWE hasn't ventured into intergender wrestling to maintain a family-friendly image, it's safe to assume Jax's dream might never come true.

