Female WWE star fires a subtle shot at John Cena

John Cena became the biggest heel in WWE when he sold his soul to The Rock and went after Cody Rhodes heading into WrestleMania 41. Meanwhile, Liv Morgan, who had a crush on The Leader of Cenation while growing up, also turned on him and fired a subtle shot.

John Cena has influenced many superstars over the past two decades, and a few even got to share the ring with him. However, Liv Morgan and Dominik Mysterio aren't fans of The Leader of Cenation and expressed it very well in an interview where Morgan fired a shot.

In an interview on Complex, the host reminded Liv Morgan of their previous interview and rephrased what the former Women's World Champion said about John Cena. This time, Morgan quickly turned it down and fired a subtle shot at The Leader of Cenation when she was reminded he was a big influence on her.

"[When we had you on the show, you said John Cena was a big influence on you.] Not anymore," Morgan said. (From 07:46 to 07:50)

Liv Morgan reveals when she had a crush on the Undisputed WWE Champion John Cena

John Cena was one of the biggest names in the industry when he was a full-time performer. While new faces have taken his spot, Cena is still universally loved and has influenced millions throughout his journey.

Speaking to Complex in 2022, Liv Morgan revealed when she had a crush on The Franchise Player and how the multi-time WWE Champion influenced her as a performer in the Stamford-based promotion.

“I had such a crush on him. He would pump his little sneakers, and I’d pump my sneakers, and I didn’t even have pumps. I would just [pretend] to push my little pumps [while watching him on TV]. I thought he was amazing. He has been, whether I know it or not, a subconscious influence on my career. You know because he wore sneakers for the majority of his career, so I think maybe it’s something that kind of embedded in my mind, and maybe a reason why I like to wear sneakers," Morgan said.

It'll be interesting to see how John Cena ends his WWE career in the coming months.

