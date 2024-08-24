Female WWE star gets denied major title opportunity; calls out Nick Aldis

WWE SmackDown General Manager Nick Aldis often encounters wrestlers who seek him out to entertain their personal requests regarding title and non-title matches. Recently, a female superstar has called him out for denying a major title opportunity she felt she deserved.

Chelsea Green has emerged as a fan-favorite superstar in the very first year of her main roster promotion to the blue brand. Green has been very active both in and outside the ring and even fought a match against former WWE Women’s Champion Bayley. However, she wasn’t considered for the upcoming Women’s Speed Tournament, following which she posted a tweet calling out Nick Aldis.

“Umm, excuse me @RealNickAldis… You forgot my graphic. Where is my Speed match so I can become the next SpeeDiva!!!!!!!????” wrote Green.

Trending

Expand Tweet

Game Break: Guess Today's Mystery Player. Play the Brainbuster Game Now!

So far, Nick Aldis hasn’t responded to the tweet and hasn’t clarified why he didn’t register The Hot Mess as a participant in the tournament. But, knowing the Canadian Superstar, she will definitely pester the SmackDown GM again, and again and again till she gets a reply. Moreover, Aldis isn't the only one hearing complaints from The Hot Mess.

Nick Aldis isn’t the only General Manager having an issue with Chelsea Green

Since Chelsea Green performs on the blue brand, she simply walks into Aldis’ office whenever she pleases. However, as she can’t do the same with RAW General Manager Adam Pearce, she has been trying to reach him by phone. However, Pearce hasn’t been receiving any of her calls.

As a result, Green called him out via a tweet on X. In response, the RAW GM played a prank on The Hot Mess.

“You know what, you’re right. I got a new phone. Call me (248) 434-5508,” wrote Pearce.

Expand Tweet

This is a prank number that plays Rick Astley’s famous song Never Gonna Give You Up when anybody dials it. Thus, as the internet meme community calls it, Pearce had successfully 'Rick-rolled' Chelsea Green. It would be interesting to see what The Hot Mess does now that neither of the General Managers is taking her seriously.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback