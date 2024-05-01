Female WWE star hints she has suffered a broken nose by sharing NSFW image of John Cena

A female WWE star has hinted that she has suffered a broken nose, by sharing an NSFW image of John Cena with a similar injury on her official Twitter handle.

On tonight's NXT Spring Breakin' Night Two, Jacy Jayne took on Thea Hail in a singles match. In the end, Hail picked up the big win over Jayne with a Kimura Lock. After the contest, Fallon Henley pulled Thea Hail back into the ring and attacked her.

Unfortunately, Jacy Jayne was busted open pretty badly during the bout and is now hinting that she's suffered a broken nose. She shared a throwback picture of WWE legend John Cena, with a clearly broken nose.

Check out the NSFW image HERE.

For those unaware, the picture that Jayne shared is from almost a decade ago. In mid-2015, Cena was engaged in a feud with Seth Rollins and the duo fought in the main event of an episode of WWE RAW. A Flying Knee by Rollins ended up giving Cena a broken nose.

WWE doctor Steve Daquino later revealed that John Cena had suffered a nasal fracture. He was immediately sent to the emergency room to be treated. It remains to be seen how severe Jayne's nose injury is. Here's hoping the injury isn't bad enough to put her out of action.