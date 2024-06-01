Female WWE star poses with Nia Jax's coveted Queen of the Ring crown

WWE Superstar Nia Jax won the Queen of the Ring tournament in Saudi Arabia. Now, fellow superstar of the Friday Night SmackDown roster, Tiffany Stratton, has channeled her inner queen with The Irresistible Force's crown.

As announced by Triple H, the real-life Bloodline member has earned a title shot for SummerSlam 2024 after defeating Lyra Valkyria at King and Queen of the Ring PLE. On the May 31st edition of SmackDown, Nick Aldis introduced fans to the Queen of the Ring. Jax took the floor and declared that she would challenge Bayley for the WWE Women's Championship at The Biggest Party of the Summer.

As The Role Model made her way to the ring, Piper Niven and Chelsea Green took out the champion from behind. Green said that before SummerSlam 2024, Niven would dethrone Bayley and The Irresistible Force would face her for the title match. However, Queen Nia vouched that she would annihilate her opponent, whether it be Piper Niven or the former Damage CTRL leader.

In a video on Instagram, the former NXT Champion Tiffany Stratton seemingly made Nia Jax break character. The Buff Barbie told The Irresistible Force to step away for a second so that she could have a solo picture with the Queen of the Ring's crown.

"Princess tiffy needs her pics with the queens crown too! 👑," she wrote.

Check out Stratton's Instagram post below:

Wrestling veteran discusses Nia Jax's win at WWE King and Queen of the Ring

WWE Hall of Famer Eric Bischoff shared his two cents on The Irresistible Force pinning Valkyria to become Queen Nia. The veteran was impressed by the 40-year-old star's performance.

Speaking on an episode of the 83 Weeks podcast, Bischoff mentioned that if the real-life Bloodline member has found a way to work without injuring her opponents, she will soon be a major star.

"I will say this. If Nia has found a way to work that match without killing her opponents, she's going to be awesome. She's going to be awesome, and not only because of the way the match played out, the psychology, the pacing of the match," he said.

The Stamford-based promotion has announced that Piper Niven will face Bayley for the Women's Championship at Clash at the Castle in Glasgow, Scotland. It remains to be seen if Nia Jax would collide with The Role Model or the 33-year-old star at WWE SummerSlam.