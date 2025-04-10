Female WWE star predicts her next challenger after WrestleMania

The 41st edition of WWE WrestleMania is set to take place at Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas on April 19 and April 20. Ahead of this week's SmackDown, Tiffany Stratton has predicted who could be her next challenger if she were to retain her championship on The Grandest Stage of Them All.

The Buff Barbie is set to lock horns with Charlotte Flair on Night One of WrestleMania 41 for the WWE Women's Title. The animosity between the two women has reached a point where they have been taking personal shots at each other on SmackDown and social media.

On The Babyfaces podcast, Tiffany Stratton mentioned some names as potential future challengers for her championship if she won at 'Mania. She name-dropped top talents like Jade Cargill, Naomi, Bianca Belair, and Rhea Ripley, acknowledging the unpredictability due to the depth of WWE's women's roster.

"We have so many women on our roster that I feel it could be anybody. Maybe Jade Cargill, maybe Naomi. I know she's kind of on a little bit of a revenge tour if you will. I don't know, maybe after Bianca's [Belair] done with WrestleMania, maybe it's Bianca. [sic] That's a dream match of mine as well. Maybe even Rhea Ripley, I don't know. Things—they're very unpredictable with how many amazing women that we have on our roster," Stratton said. [From 09:28 to 10:06]

Tiffany Stratton discloses how WWE veteran Charlotte Flair is underestimating her heading into WrestleMania

The Buff Barbie and The Queen will lock horns inside the squared circle for the first time at 'Mania. That said, in the same interview with The Babyfaces, Stratton revealed how her rival was underestimating her.

Tiffany Stratton felt that Charlotte Flair did not expect her to hit back, considering that she was relatively new to the industry.

"I think being so new into this business; being so new as champion. I don't think she [Charlotte Flair] really expected me to stand up to her, and I don't think she expected me to I guess almost clap back," Stratton said.

Fans will have to wait and see if The Center of the Universe retains her title at The Showcase of the Immortals.

