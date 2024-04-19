Female WWE star's shocking one-word reaction to Chad Gable's potential alliance with popular duo

WWE star Ivy Nile has now shared her reaction to Chad Gable reportedly joining forces with the former NXT Tag Team Champion to form a new unit.

On this week's Monday Night RAW, The Master of Alpha Academy unsuccessfully challenged Sami Zayn for the Intercontinental Championship. In a shocking turn of events, after the match, the 38-year-old snapped and turned heel on The Great Liberator. Gable brutally attacked Zayn in front of his home crowd and family.

As per the latest reports from WON, Gable is set to take The Creed Brothers (Brutus & Julius Creed) under his wing and form a new heel faction on Monday Night RAW. For those unaware, Ivy Nile has been a part of The Diamond Mine stable alongside Brutus and Julius since they started their journey in NXT.

As of now, the trio serves babyface characters on-screen, which is why it may be hard for the 32-year-old female star to believe that her stablemates would possibly turn heel. Taking to X (formerly Twitter) after catching up on The Creed Brothers and Chad Gable team-up rumors, Nile shared a one-word reaction.

"....What."

Chad Gable breaks silence after turning heel on Sami Zayn on WWE RAW

The former RAW Tag Team Champion was crushed after Sami Zayn lived up to his dream of dethroning Gunther at WrestleMania XL for the IC title.

Despite his brave efforts and hard-fought battle, Gable suffered a massive upset at the hands of the former Bloodline member on RAW, which led to him turning heel on his opponent.

After the RAW last Monday, The Master of Alpha Academy broke his silence stating that if Zayn were in his place, he would have done the same thing.

"Don’t kid yourselves. You would have done the same thing," he wrote.

If rumors are to be believed, it will be interesting to see Chad Gable's alliance with The Creed Brothers, as the duo will get to showcase their true dominance under the tutelage of the 38-year-old star.