WWE: Chad Gable breaks silence after turning heel on Sami Zayn

WWE Superstar Chad Gable addressed his shocking betrayal and villainous turn against Sami Zayn on Monday Night RAW.

On the April 15th episode of RAW, Gable turned heel on the former Bloodline member. After a hard-fought Intercontinental Championship match, which Zayn won, the 38-year-old star displayed sportsmanship by raising his opponent's hand.

After the match, when The Great Liberator went to celebrate with his family, the Master of Alpha Academy attacked him from behind. The WWE Universe was stunned and hungry for answers for Chad Gable's betrayal and vicious assault which solidified his heel turn on the Red brand show.

Taking to social media, the former RAW Tag Team Champion finally broke his silence following his actions against Sami Zayn. The 38-year-old star noted if it were the former Bloodline member in his shoes, he would have done the same thing:

"Don’t kid yourselves. You would have done the same thing," he wrote.

Sami Zayn reveals his emotions before facing Chad Gable on WWE RAW

This week on the Red brand show, Sami defended his IC title for the first time after ending Gunther's historic reign at WWE WrestleMania 40 in Philadelphia.

Before the former Bloodline member went on to clash with the Master of Alpha Academy for the Intercontinental Championship, he shared being stressed out and feeling the pressure of performing in his hometown, Montreal. Sami Zayn said:

"But ultimately, I feel a lot of things. I feel stressed out. You know, there's a different kind of stress when you perform in front of your hometown. Especially this hometown, it's a special hometown. Really, there is no hometown that treats their guy or their guys quite like Montreal. I think the world has seen that by now. So it adds a different kind of stress, different set of nerves. Then there is also pride because I am coming back here as a champion. Which believe it or not, no Montrealer has done in something like 30 years. So I don't know man, it is just a big mixed bag of emotions."

Only time will tell if The Great Liberator puts his championship on the line against Chad Gable at the 2024 WWE Backlash France premium live event on May 4 at the LDLC Arena.

