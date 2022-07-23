"You have always helped me"- Female WWE star sends a heartfelt message to Triple H

WWE Superstar Dana Brooke sent a heartfelt message to Triple H (real name Paul Levesque) after the latter resumed his old executive duties.

WWE announced via press release that Paul Levesque will resume his executive position as Executive Vice President of Talent Relations, replacing John Laurinaitis. The former Johnny Ace is currently on administrative leave after the Wall Street Journal reported that he allegedly played a role in Vince McMahon’s recent scandals.

Reacting to the news in a Twitter post, Dana Brooke said:

"So excited your back!!! You have always helped me and believed in me! #grateful."

Triple H served as the EVP of Talent Relations back in 2011 before eventually becoming the EVP of Global Talent Strategy & Development. He was also the head executive of NXT before a life-threatening health scare last year forced him to reduce his work-load.

Triple H was last seen on WWE programming at WWE WrestleMania

Triple H stunned the wrestling fraternity recently as he revealed that he will be stepping away from the in-ring competition due to a cardiac event.

"I will never wrestle again," Levesque, who is also an executive vice president with WWE, said. "First of all, I have a defibrillator in my chest, which, you know, probably not a good idea for me to get zapped on live TV."

He was last seen on TV programming on Night Two of WrestleMania 38 where he came out to place his wrestling boots inside the squared circle to signify that he is indeed done squaring off against fellow wrestlers.

Triple H was also spotted at the company's Performance Center last month where he revealed to the up-and-coming talent that he's back. Paul's wife, Stephanie McMahon, currently serves as the company's interim CEO and Chairwoman after recent allegations against Vince McMahon resulted in him stepping back from his role.

Hunter played a key role in shaping the black and gold era of NXT, which produced top stars like Sasha Banks and Bayley. With him back in his position as the EVP of Talent Relations, fans will be interested in seeing what the future holds for the talent on the main roster.

