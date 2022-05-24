"Couldn't keep her eyes off me" - Female WWE star sends an interesting message to Becky Lynch after RAW

Dana Brooke and Becky Lynch were involved in a short exchange on this week's RAW. In the show's aftermath, the two women were involved in a hilarious exchange on social media.

Backstage at the show, the current 24/7 Champion approached Adam Pearce and asked for a match against Carmella. She then bumped into Big Time Becks, who demanded to be added to the RAW Women's Title match at Hell in a Cell.

Taking to Twitter after the show, Brooke claimed that Lynch couldn't keep her eyes off the former, as they were wearing matching pants. She wrote:

Should’ve seen our pants- #twinning.. that’s why @BeckyLynchWWE couldn’t keep her eyes off me *eye emoji*."

Check out Brooke's tweet below:

In response to Brooke, the former RAW Women's Champion wrote that the former indeed has "good taste in squeaky pants."

Check out Lynch's response below:

In the night's main event, Lynch defeated Asuka and got added to the title match at the upcoming premium live event.

Bianca Belair recently admitted that she learned a lot while working with Becky Lynch

The EST and Becky Lynch have been feuding against one another for months. Belair won the RAW Women's Title in a thrilling encounter against Big Time Becks at WrestleMania 38.

Speaking to Lucas Charpio of VL Media, Belair reflected on her rivalry with Big Time Becks and admitted that working alongside her has helped the reigning RAW Women's Champion grow as a performer. She said:

"At SummerSlam, people thought Becky Lynch killed my momentum. It was a hard pill to swallow, even for me. But in the end, working with Becky Lynch allowed me to grow tremendously as a talent at WWE. I learned a lot from her in the ring, but also outside the ring. She is a huge advocate for women’s wrestling so that it stays at the top of the map. I’m grateful to have had the chance, not only to face her, but also to have been able to tell this long story that concluded at WrestleMania."

As mentioned earlier, Belair and Lynch will cross paths once again at the Hell in a Cell premium live event. The two will be joined by Asuka in a Triple Threat Match for the RAW Women's Championship.

