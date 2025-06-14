Female WWE star sends a one-word message to Brock Lesnar's daughter, Mya, after her recent accomplishment

Brock Lesnar's WWE status remains unknown, and there's no update on when the former Universal Champion will return to the promotion. Meanwhile, The Beast Incarnate's daughter, Mya, received a message from Natalya after her recent accomplishment.

Brock Lesnar has kept his life outside the ring personal for a long time. However, The Beast Incarnate's children are growing up and making a name for themselves in the world of sports. Recently, Mya Lesnar, Brock's daughter, made headlines as she won the Shot Put National Championship at the 2025 NCAA Women's DI Track and Field Championships.

The young star received praise from every corner of the industry, including one from WWE's Natalya. The veteran commented under Mya Lesnar's post following her win.

"Incredible!" Natalya commented under Mya's post.

Natalya's message to Mya! [Image credit: Mya's Instagram account!]

Veteran comments on the possibility of Brock Lesnar's WWE return

Brock Lesnar was last seen in the Stamford-based promotion at SummerSlam 2023. The Beast Incarnate had a one-on-one bout with Cody Rhodes and put The American Nightmare over as a bona fide star at the Biggest Party of the Summer in Michigan. It's been nearly two years, and Vince Russo thinks the multi-time world champion's return to WWE is unlikely.

Speaking on Legion of RAW, Russo pointed out a potential roadblock in The Beast Incarnate's return to the company. The veteran stated that the current quality of the show won't be able to save Lesnar's return. Moreover, he said even if Brock Lesnar returns, there's nothing for him to save or do compared to the product's state under the previous regime.

“I don’t know. Save this whole thing? How? Save what? So he comes in and beats Cena and it’s over? WWE is great again with these types of shows? No,” Russo said. [44:38 – 44:52]

Brock Lesnar's name was mentioned a handful of times, but the company has maintained distance since his name recently appeared in the Janel Grant lawsuit from 2024. The Beast Incarnate's name was mentioned in the amended complaints.

