Female WWE star sends three-word message to AJ Lee after hanging out with CM Punk

A top female star has sent a message to AJ Lee after clicking a picture with CM Punk. Cora Jade shared an update on her social media recently.

Cora and Roxanne Perez have nothing but respect and admiration for Punk and former WWE Superstar AJ Lee. The young guns have praised the couple on several occasions in the past.

CM Punk recently clicked a picture with Roxanne and Jade. The latter shared the picture on her official Twitter handle, and sent a heartfelt message to AJ Lee in the caption:

"Wrestling dad and annoying sister that I can’t stand. Miss you mother @TheAJMendez."

Expand Tweet

Also read: Photo: Former WWE star AJ Lee shows off new look

Will AJ Lee return to WWE now that CM Punk is back?

AJ Lee's last WWE match took place way back in 2015, over a year after Punk's exit from the promotion. She hasn't stepped foot in the ring since then but her fans are still holding out hope that she could return somewhere down the line.

Last year, AJ Lee had a chat with MMA Uncaged and opened up about a possible in-ring return. Here's what she said:

“But all of the bugs of wrestling and all those things, there are definitely many people in my ear, trying to get me to do things and we're gonna take it slow. We're going to start with WOW, we're gonna start with commentating and producing, and, you know, just one step at a time." [H/T Fightful]

Lee's comment hinted that she does have at least a little interest in making an in-ring return. In his return promo on RAW, Punk shared an update on Lee, and stated that she was doing well. Only time will tell if Lee follows Punk back to WWE in the future.

What do you think? Will Lee ever return to WWE? Sound off in the comments section below.