Female WWE star teases change following huge loss on RAW

Monday Night RAW this week was particularly noteworthy as several WWE Superstars advanced to the semi-finals of the King and Queen of the Ring tournament. Among the women, Iyo Sky and Lyra Valkyria qualified by defeating Shayna Baszler and Zoey Stark, respectively.

Following her defeat, Zoey Stark took to X to declare war. She directed the message to Lyra Valkyria, who was only recently drafted to the main roster from NXT and has already made a huge impact by racking up wins over Stark and Damage CTRL's Dakota Kai.

"Change is coming. War is coming. #StarkIsWar," wrote Zoey Stark.

Iyo Sky and Lyra Valkyria will face each other next week on the go-home edition of RAW ahead of the tournament's namesake Premium Live Event. One of these two women will face a SmackDown Superstar on May 25.

Lyra Valkyria wants to face Becky Lynch again; names her dream WWE opponents on the main roster

Lyra Valkyria made her WWE debut in 2020 after making a name for herself on the independent circuit in Europe. Lyra pulled off a massive upset last year when she brought Becky Lynch's NXT Women's Championship reign to a screeching halt, ending it at 42 days.

During WrestleMania weekend last month, Lyra Valkyria did an exclusive interview with Sportskeeda's Kevin Kellam. She revealed that The Man is still one of her biggest dream opponents, along with the rest of The Four Horsewomen who are still part of the Stamford-based promotion's roster. Valkyria also added Rhea Ripley to the list:

"Becky, Rhea, Charlotte, Bayley," Valkyria said. "Any of those would be incredible."

Watch the whole clip below:

After losing the NXT Women's Championship to Lyra Valkyria, Becky Lynch took to social media and called the former the "real deal." She also added that she would be a star for years to come and that the future is in good hands. The Man is currently in possession of the Women's World Championship on Monday Night RAW.

Considering the concept of the King and Queen of the Ring tourney in the past was to ultimately give WWE Superstars a shot at a world title, it is not out of the realm of possibility that Lyra Valkyria steps foot in the ring with The Man again. Unless Lynch fails to retain her belt against Liv Morgan in Saudi Arabia.

