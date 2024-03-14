Female WWE star wants to face Adam Pearce at WrestleMania 40

Former WWE Women's Tag Team Champion has expressed facing RAW General Manager Adam Pearce at WrestleMania 40. That star would be Chelsea Green.

Ever since Green returned to the Stamford-based promotion under Triple H's regime, she and Pearce have been involved in a hilarious backstage rivalry that keeps the wrestling world chatting.

According to the 32-year-old female star, the RAW GM does not give her enough opportunities, which is not the case. Chelsea Green usually threatens Adam Pearce that if he can't make something official for her, she will speak to "upper management", and the 45-year-old male star is tired of telling her that he is a part of top WWE authorities.

On the Road to WrestleMania 40, a fan on X (formerly Twitter) threw an idea that mentioned Green vs. Pearce could go down at this year's Show of Shows. Responding to the tweet, the former champion mentioned that she liked the idea and could get behind it.

"I can get behind this.," she wrote.

Check out Green's tweet below:

Adam Pearce congratulates Paul Heyman on his WWE Hall of Fame induction

The RAW GM recently broke character to send best wishes to Heyman on his Hall of Fame 2024 induction announcement. Since he was a teenager, The Wiseman has been in the wrestling business and will have his rightful place among legends for his remarkable career.

Ahead of getting inducted into the WWE Hall of Fame during WrestleMania 40 weekend in Philadelphia, Adam Pearce congratulated Paul Heyman on the accomplishment.

"It is official. And well deserved.," he wrote.

You can check the RAW GM's tweet below:

As of now, Pearce has confirmed a huge Six-Pack Tag Team Ladder match for the Undisputed Tag Team Championship with Judgment Day members Finn Balor & Damian Priest putting their titles on the line. Only time will tell if the RAW GM does go one-on-one against Chelsea Green at WrestleMania 40.

