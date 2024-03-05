Major WWE Superstar breaks character to congratulate Paul Heyman

An important figure in WWE has broken character to congratulate Paul Heyman ahead of tonight's episode of RAW. The Wiseman of The Bloodline appeared on last week's edition of the red brand to try to convince Cody Rhodes to withdraw his challenge to The Rock.

Paul Heyman will be inducted into the WWE Hall of Fame this year. The veteran is a legend of the wrestling business and has had a remarkable career as a manager in Titanland. He has managed CM Punk, Brock Lesnar, and now Undisputed WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns. Red brand's GM, Adam Pearce, broke character ahead of tonight's show and congratulated The Wiseman on his Hall of Fame induction.

"It is official. And well deserved," he wrote.

Former Bloodline member Jey Uso also reacted to Paul Heyman being inducted into the Hall of Fame ahead of tonight's RAW.

Main Event Jey exited The Bloodline last year and has become a singles star on RAW. He is set to battle Drew McIntyre in a singles match later tonight.

Former WWE star on the pairing of Roman Reigns and Paul Heyman

Wrestling veteran Lance Anoa'i recently discussed the partnership between Roman Reigns and Paul Heyman and claimed it was meant to be.

Speaking with Dr. Chris Featherstone and Bill Apter on a recent episode of Sportskeeda Wrestling's UnSKripted show, Lance Anoa'i noted that the Wiseman managed some of his family members in the past. Anoa'i added the pairing of Heyman and Reigns was perfect.

"He [Paul Heyman] also managed my brother and my cousin as the Samoan Swat Team. Then it went on to him managing them again. I mean, it's gone on for years. Then us working for him in ECW. We've always been a part with Paul and what better way than not to make that Bloodline story great than not using Paul Heyman. He was already over when he was doing the thing with Brock Lesnar, but when Roman came up and he became Head of the Table, all that stuff, it was just so perfect." [From 23:00 to 23:32]

Paul Heyman has entertained wrestling fans for years and is worthy of being inducted into the Hall of Fame. It will be fascinating to see who else will be honored at the ceremony during the WrestleMania weekend next month.

