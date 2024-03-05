Jey Uso reacts to Paul Heyman's WWE Hall of Fame announcement

Jey Uso has reacted to The Bloodline's Paul Heyman being inducted into the WWE Hall of Fame this year. The announcement was made earlier today by the promotion ahead of RAW.

The Wiseman of The Bloodline has been announced as the first inductee into the 2024 Hall of Fame. Heyman has had a legendary career in the professional wrestling business and has helped guide Roman Reigns to a historic run as Undisputed WWE Universal Champion. Jey Uso exited The Bloodline following Summerslam 2023 and is scheduled to battle Drew McIntyre on tonight's edition of the red brand.

The former Bloodline member took to his Instagram story today to react to Paul Heyman being inducted into the Hall of Fame. He shared the official graphic for Heyman's Hall of Fame induction, and you can check out his post in the image below.

Uso reacts to Heyman's Hall of Fame induction on Instagram.

WWE legend reveals how Paul Heyman acts backstage

Paul Heyman becomes larger than life whenever the cameras start rolling, but apparently is mild-mannered behind the scenes.

Heyman became a legend in ECW and has continued his remarkable career as a manager in WWE. He has been the manager for CM Punk, an advocate for Brock Lesnar, and currently serves as The Wiseman of The Bloodline. Speaking on Sportskeeda's The Wrestling Time Machine show last year, Hall of Famer Teddy Long claimed that Paul Heyman was much different behind the scenes than he was on camera:

"Paul [Heyman] is a great talker. You've seen him over the years. Sometimes I think he oversells, gets a little bit loud, but that's just him. Because behind the scene, he's very mild-mannered." (5:51-6:10)

You can check out Teddy Long's comments in the video below:

Paul Heyman has established himself as one of the greatest talkers in the history of the professional wrestling business. He has helped bring the best out of Roman Reigns and has guided The Bloodline to becoming the most powerful faction on SmackDown. It will be interesting to see who inducts Heyman into the Hall of Fame during the ceremony next month.

