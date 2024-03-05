"CM Punk should induct him," "Well deserved" - WWE fans react to newest Hall of Fame inductee

WWE fans are thrilled about the newest inductee to the Hall of Fame, and some are hoping that CM Punk will be a part of the ceremony. The Hall of Fame ceremony takes place during WrestleMania weekend every year.

It has been announced that Paul Heyman will be inducted into the Hall of Fame this year. The ECW legend has had a remarkable career in the wrestling business and has excelled in WWE as a manager. He was an advocate for Brock Lesnar and is now known as The Wiseman of The Bloodline.

WrestleOps took to X today to share the news that Paul Heyman is the first announced inductee into the 2024 Hall of Fame.

Most wrestling fans were excited to hear the news and stated that Heyman deserved the honor. One fan suggested that CM Punk induct him into the Hall of Fame, as the 58-year-old veteran also served as Punk's manager back in the day.

Gunther reveals if he would ever work with Paul Heyman in WWE

Intercontinental Champion Gunther has disclosed if he would consider working with Paul Heyman as his manager in WWE.

The Ring General captured the Intercontinental Championship in June 2022 and has been dominant ever since. In an exclusive interview with Sportskeeda Wrestling's Riju Dasgupta, Gunther was asked if he would be interested in Heyman being his manager.

The champion said he likes how things are at the moment but shared that Heyman possesses a lot of knowledge, and he has spoken to him a few times.

"I think right now I'm good for how it is. He's one of the biggest personalities in wrestling. Everybody knows how he is and everybody knows who he is. Obviously there's a lot of knowledge, like I've spoken to him a few times, obviously, and the advice he can give or the experiences he can share, they're precious to hear for anybody else involved in our business," said Gunther. [From 12:19 – 12:50]

You can check out the full interview below:

Paul Heyman has also shown an interest in Bron Breakker since he arrived on SmackDown. Only time will tell if Heyman gets the chance to work with the former NXT Champion down the line.

