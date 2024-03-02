Paul Heyman to be finally inducted into the WWE Hall of Fame ahead of this year's WrestleMania 40, believes ECW legend 

A wrestling legend has predicted that Paul Heyman could be inducted into the coveted WWE Hall of Fame just days ahead of WrestleMania 40. The person in question is Sabu, who's no stranger to Heyman due to their history in ECW.

The Wiseman is among the most respected persons in all of WWE today. Not only is he popular for being a part of The Bloodline, but his decades-spanning career in the wrestling business has made him an influential figure.

From running ECW to managing the likes of Brock Lesnar, CM Punk, and now Roman Reigns, Paul Heyman has aced multiple backstage and on-screen roles.

On the latest episode of Rob Van Dam's 1 of a Kind podcast, RVD sat down with Sabu to discuss the potential names to be inducted into the WWE Hall of Fame 2024. Sabu quickly picked the name of his former ECW boss, Paul Heyman.

"They'll induct Paul [Heyman]" said Sabu.

Furthermore, the ECW legend explained how he never considered the WWE Hall of Fame legitimate until RVD found a spot in it in 2021.

"I always said that Hall of Fame is not a legitimate Hall of Fame, until Rob got in it," added Sabu. (H/T - WrestlingInc)

Vince Russo wants Paul Heyman to be removed from The Bloodline in WWE

A few days back on Sportskeeda Wrestling's Writing with Russo podcast, Vince Russo questioned Paul Heyman's contributions to The Bloodline storyline.

The former WCW Champion believes The Wiseman wasn't adding anything to the narrative anymore and urged WWE to take him out of the equation.

"Can somebody get this guy out of there already. What is he adding to this story? He stares at Roman Reigns like he is in love with him. What is this dude adding to the story bro?" said Vince Russo.

With WWE Hall of Fame 2024 hardly a month away, the Stamford-based promotion could soon start making announcements about this year's inductees.

