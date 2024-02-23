"What is he adding to this story?" - WWE veteran wants Paul Heyman out of The Bloodline (Exclusive)

According to a former WWE writer, Paul Heyman should not be a part of The Bloodline any more than he already has been.

While The Wiseman has been a major part of Roman Reigns' rise as the Tribal Chief, it is quite clear that he does fit the bill of a traditional on-screen manager. Apart from being skilled in the ring, Reigns is also very proficient in the mic, which has taken the responsibility of cutting promos off of Heyman.

Speaking on the latest edition of Sportskeeda's Writing with Russo, WWE veteran Vince Russo questioned why Heyman was still a part of The Bloodline.

"Can somebody get this guy out of there already. What is he adding to this story? He stares at Roman Reigns like he is in love with him. What is this dude adding to the story bro?" [11:00 onwards]

Vince Russo believes WWE is needlessly complicating The Bloodline story

Owing to recent developments in the storyline regarding Cody Rhodes, Roman Reigns, and The Rock, Vince Russo feels that the creative direction has become significantly less clear over the last few weeks.

On the same episode of Writing with Russo, the WWE veteran lamented:

"Here is my biggest problem. As a writer, they are going in and out of reality. You know, friday was a story. Friday was a strict storyline. Now we get to thursday and now it's real life. So now the story makes absolutely no sense because now it's gonna be real life. So what's it gonna be on friday now? It's just... Guys just sit down and figure out what we are gonna do, because the worst thing you can do is confuse the fans." [11:20 onwards]

As of now, how the story ends in the coming months remains to be seen.

