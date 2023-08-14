Teddy Long discloses how Paul Heyman really acts backstage when he breaks character (Exclusive)

Teddy Long crossed paths with Paul Heyman before, especially considering that both men were at one point the General Manager of SmackDown during the golden Ruthless Aggression era. Long revealed how Heyman acts backstage and off-screen.

On Sportskeeda's The Wrestling Time Machine, host Mac Davis presented WWE Hall of Famer Teddy Long with a list by GiveMeSport ranking the best talkers in WWE history. Heyman's name was inevitably brought up in the process.

Teddy Long said that Paul Heyman is a great talker, and although he feels as though The Wiseman "oversells" things sometimes, he believes it's just a part of his personality. He also said that behind the scenes, Heyman is a very mild-mannered person:

"Paul [Heyman] is a great talker. You've seen him over the years. Sometimes I think he oversells, gets a little bit loud, but that's just him. Because behind the scene, he's very mild-mannered." (5:51-6:10)

Paul Heyman may have gotten legitimately upset with Byron Saxton

What went unnoticed by many was the fact that Byron Saxton botched Heyman's introduction at the SummerSlam post-show press conference.

You can see in the video below (29:52) that there was a little "switcheroo" because Saxton thought he was introducing Roman Reigns, only to realize that it was the special counsel of The Tribal Chief instead.

It was reported that Paul Heyman was legitimately annoyed at Byron Saxton for the mistake made:

"Heyman was pi*sed and started to tear into Byron but then dropped it.”

You can see in the video above that Heyman didn't seem too pleased about it and took a few digs at Saxton. Ultimately, it was just a slip-up that happens sometimes, and we imagine that there wasn't too much heat beyond that moment.

