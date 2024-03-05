Paul Heyman's longtime rival sends message following WWE Hall of Fame announcement

Paul Heyman will be inducted into the WWE Hall of Fame come April in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania. WWE and The Associated Press have made it official on social media. Several superstars among the current roster, legends, and even fans, have all in unison showered The Wiseman with congratulatory messages.

One of his longtime rivals is the current Chief Content Officer, Triple H. Heyman was heavily involved in the storyline of The Cerebral Assassin's rivalry with Brock Lesnar between 2012 and 2013. The two are once again at odds, especially with The Rock's addition to The Bloodline.

Neverthless, The King of Kings broke character on X to praise Paul Heyman and his abilities on the mic and as an exceptional wrestling personality altogether. A well-deserved induction indeed:

"He’s been a promoter, a manager, an executive, a “Wiseman,” and now, a @WWE Hall of Famer. There’s more to say about @HeymanHustle, but as always, it’s best to let him say it himself… with a live microphone in Philadelphia. #WWEHOF," wrote Triple H.

Check out Triple H's X post below:

Aside from Paul Heyman, another legendary name in the wrestling business, Tommy Dreamer expressed his desire to get inducted into the WWE Hall of Fame in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania. Much like The Bloodline's Special Counsel, Dreamer also has a history with the City of Brotherly Love.

CM Punk credits Paul Heyman for putting him on the map in WWE

When CM Punk made his WWE debut, it was 2006, and ECW was revived by World Wrestling Entertainment as a weekly show of theirs.

By 2011, The Second City Saint had participated in some remarkable storylines, most notably his feud with Jeff Hardy in 2009. Despite all of that, he often fell through the cracks. During his infamous pipebomb in the summer of 2011, CM Punk called himself a "Paul Heyman Guy".

At a recent event, the Cauliflower Alley Club's Mike Muzurki Award party (per Sports Guys Talking Wrestling), Punk discussed his career thus far. He revealed Heyman's role in getting him on television back in 2006:

"Paul Heyman got me in and got me on television somehow with CM Punk. I figured I was going to be an astronaut or a farmer or something else. That meant that it's not Vince [McMahon] didn't care; he just didn't care enough about me or ECW that I was able to slip under the radar." [H/T: Wrestling Inc.]

Allegedly, Paul Heyman wanted CM Punk to win the ECW Elimination Chamber match at the December to Dismember pay-per-view event in 2006.

This would have seen the 'Straight Edge Superstar' win the ECW Championship in a matter of months after his debut in the pro-wrestling juggernaut. However, Vince McMahon shot down the idea. Years later, though, the former chairman agreed with Heyman's same idea for another superstar on the roster.

