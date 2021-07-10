Female WWE star wishes Shelton Benjamin "Happy 80th birthday"

WWE Superstar Shelton Benjamin received an amusing birthday wish from his close friend and fellow superstar Mia Yim, on Twitter.

WWE veteran Shelton Benjamin turned 46-years-old on July 9, 2021. The former WWE Tag Team Champion has had a long and fulfilling career and is regarded as one of the best pure athletes to ever step foot in a WWE ring. Shelton Benjamin received a cheeky birthday wish from his best friend Mia Yim on Twitter. Fans who follow both WWE Superstars on Twitter are well aware that both Shelton Benjamin and Yim occasionally take friendly shots at each other.

Mia Yim wished Shelton Benjamin a "Happy 80th birthday" and the latter couldn't help but respond to the same:

Well you’re not know for having the brightest imagination, but…thanks?

Well you’re not know for having the brightest imagination, but…thanks? https://t.co/rFAaZ6x0jU — Shelton J. Benjamin (@Sheltyb803) July 9, 2021

Shelton Benjamin is close to Mia Yim in real life

Shelton Benjamin and Mia Yim share a special bond and Yim considers him a big brother. Benjamin had the following to say about Yim in an interview:

“Like I said she’s my little sister I love her to death and it’s funny, even with our little banters back and forth on Twitter and Instagram and everything it’s all love. It’s all fun,” Benjamin said.

Mia Yim also opened up about Shelton Benjamin helping her back in the day, when he found out that she was dealing with domestic abuse.

“He pretty much offered up his home for me. The minute he found out, immediately he was like ‘I’ll get you a plane ticket. You get outta there. I got you.'”, Yim said.

Shelton Benjamin made his way to WWE's main roster way in the spring of 2002. He was part of probably the greatest OVW class to come up on the main roster, which included the likes of John Cena, Batista, Brock Lesnar, and Randy Orton. Benjamin did well for himself in WWE as a mid-card star and is a 3-time Intercontinental Champion. He is also a former United States Champion.

Sportskeeda wishes Shelton Benjamin a Happy 46th birthday!

Wrestling fans, assemble! We'd like to meet you to know what more can we do for you. Register here

Edited by Vishal Kataria