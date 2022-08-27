Female WWE Superstar photoshops her face on The Rock's body

Asuka's latest Twitter post features a hilarious photoshop featuring herself and The Rock.

Asuka is regarded as one of the greatest female WWE Superstars in pro wrestling. She has done well in the company over the past seven years. She is also quite popular among fans for trolling fellow wrestlers on social media.

Asuka's troll posts usually involve The Empress of Tomorrow photoshopping herself on a fellow wrestler's body. In her latest post, Asuka photoshopped her face on WWE legend The Rock's body. She wrote the caption 'Love'.

Check out the picture below:

The photo of The Rock that Asuka used in her post has gained iconic status over the years. The infamous picture was taken way back in 1994 when The Brahma Bull was yet to become the most electrifying man in sports entertainment. In the picture, he can be seen sporting a fanny pack, a unique haircut, and a black turtleneck.

How did WWE fans react to Asuka's edited image of The Rock?

Asuka currently boasts more than 600,000 followers on her official Twitter handle. Many of these fans have followed her specifically for her sh*t posts and troll content.

Check out some of the reactions to Asuka's latest post featuring The Great One:

🤡CARLOS/カルロス🤢 @EasyPeasyKun

Tomorrock I will dye my hair, it seems that this look is fashionable. @WWEAsuka The empress of tomorrock,,🤣🤣Tomorrock I will dye my hair, it seems that this look is fashionable. @WWEAsuka The empress of tomorrock,,🤣🤣Tomorrock I will dye my hair, it seems that this look is fashionable.

This isn't the first time that Asuka has trolled a fellow wrestler/veteran with her posts. A while ago, the former RAW Women's Champion photoshopped her face on WWE legend Batista's body.

The Animal noticed Asuka's photo and took it in great spirits. He stated in his response that he needs to process the image for a while, and added a laughing smiley in the end.

In another instance, Asuka replaced herself with WWE Hall of Famer Rikishi in an iconic image. At Armageddon 2000, The Undertaker and Rikishi were a part of a six-man Hell In A Cell match. At one point during the contest, The Deadman pushed Rikishi out of the cell, in a horrifying visual. Asuka inserted herself into the image, leaving her fans amused.

What are your thoughts on Asuka's post? Let us know in the comment section below!

