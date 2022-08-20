Female WWE Superstar breaks silence on relationship with Triple H after being rehired

WWE SmackDown superstar Scarlett Bordeaux has opened up about working with Triple H.

Karrion Kross and Scarlett quickly made their way up the SmackDown division after returning earlier this month.

Compared to Karrion's first run in the main-roster, his treatment has improved under the new management of The Game.

During the latest After the Bell podcast, Scarlett had nothing but kind words towards The King of Kings. She shared how as a woman, it might be difficult to talk to the boss, but that wasn't the case for her.

“Sometimes you feel, as a woman you feel very shut down, you don’t feel comfortable talking to boss about certain ideas. Hunter is always there a text away. We just messaged him yesterday with certain ideas and certain character arcs and storylines, things like that." [H/T: SeScoops]

Scarlett and Kross were released from the company in November last year. However, the latter recently expressed his relief after his exit since he knew couldn't perform to his full potential in WWE.

Scarlett believes WWE is in great hands with Triple H

After Vince McMahon's exit and The Game's new role with the company, the promotion's talents were seemingly in high spirits. It looks like Scarlett is just one of them.

On the same podcast, the returning superstar expressed how glad she was to have a good relationship with her boss. She added that Triple H truly loves the sport.

"It feels great to be able to have that kind of relationship with a boss who is accessible that way. You actually feel like he loves wrestling. He actually loves wrestling. He wants to make the best show possible. So you just feel like you’re in great hands all the times.”

Karrion Kross and Scarlett are currently set their eyes on Drew McIntyre and the Undisputed WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns. Will Kross be able to dethrone The Tribal Chief? Only time will tell.

What do you think about Karrion Kross and Scarlett's run so far? Share your thoughts in the comments section below!

A former WWE head writer names a probable opponent for Drew McIntyre at WrestleMania right here

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far

Edited by Jeevak Ambalgi