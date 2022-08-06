Create
"Guy last seen wearing bondage" - Former WWE Champion brutally roasts Karrion Kross after an attack on SmackDown, fans go wild in response

Karrion Kross made a huge return on WWE SmackDown tonight
Shruti Sadbhav
ANALYST
Modified Aug 06, 2022 09:46 AM IST

Karrion Kross made a massive return on the latest episode of WWE SmackDown and attacked Drew McIntyre. The Scottish Warrior responded after the show went off the air.

During the main event, Drew McIntyre attempted to confront Roman Reigns. The two superstars are set to lock horns for the undisputed WWE Universal Championship in Clash at the Castle's main event. Unfortunately for the Scottish Warrior, he was targeted by a returning superstar.

Following the show, McIntrye took to Twitter to ask if he was really attacked by someone who was last wearing bondage and a helmet. He went on to say that he has enjoyed better Friday nights.

"Was I just jumped by the guy last seen wearing bondage and a helmet? I've had better Fridays…", read his post.
Was I just jumped by the guy last seen wearing bondage and a helmet? I’ve had better Fridays…

Karrion Kross and Scarlett Bordeaux were released from the company last year. After weeks of speculation, the two made a huge return to the Blue brand and made their presence known in the title picture.

Check out the full results of SmackDown here:

Fans react to Drew McIntyre taking a dig at Karrion Kross after WWE SmackDown

The Scottish Warrior has not been the one to mince his words on the mic, even as a top babyface. His one-liners have been great both on and off the show. Given how brutally he was attacked on SmackDown, McIntyre was expected to come up with a response, and he didn't disappoint.

WWE fans loved his dig at Karrion Kross as the former world champion refreshed everyone's memory regarding the returning star's first main roster run. Many credited McIntyre for his statement, while others responded with their own jokes.

Here are some of the best responses to Drew McIntyre's tweet about Karrion Kross:

@DMcIntyreWWE nahhhh not even 24 hours in and you just had to cook him 😭😭😭😭😭 https://t.co/SNriVti3rY
@DMcIntyreWWE @AnnetteReid247 My man, you’re one liners are on point tonight 🤣🤣 Tribal Queef was golden
@DMcIntyreWWE https://t.co/evEz7AKJjI
@DMcIntyreWWE this is insane level of cooking, lmfao
@DMcIntyreWWE Cross thinking everyone forgot about that til you just brought it up https://t.co/OjZOIRVmKI
@DMcIntyreWWE Lol https://t.co/zQNmMSi32x
@DMcIntyreWWE You!!! 🤣🤣🤣 https://t.co/N0XHwR2J7u
@DMcIntyreWWE Yes..unfortunately https://t.co/kJyT7zwmt0
@DMcIntyreWWE https://t.co/3XeIDXK9cc
@DMcIntyreWWE How my head feels the next morning after a long night of drinking https://t.co/GR00RhjvUS

Drew McIntyre was not the only one on Karrion Kross' target. While he may have only attacked the Scottish Warrior, Scarlett putting the hourglass in front of Roman Reigns indicated his intentions for the Tribal Chief.

Are you excited to see Karrion Kross vs. Roman Reigns down the line? Let us know in the comments section below.

