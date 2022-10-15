Female WWE Superstar reportedly set to appear on SmackDown alongside New Day member and former WWE US Champion

This week's SmackDown will feature Bray Wyatt alongside a host of other big names who will be a part of the show.

According to a report from Fightful Select, WWE stars Shotzi, Xavier Woods, and MVP are all scheduled to be in town. However, neither of the three superstars have been advertised for SmackDown.

Woods' New Day stablemate, Kofi Kingston, will be in singles competition on the blue brand. The former WWE Champion will face Sami Zayn after the New Day and Braun Strowman's recent collision with The Bloodline.

Austin Wrestling (-_•) @TheGarganoWay

•Bray Wyatt returns to the blue brand

•LA Knight vs Mansoor

•Fatal 4-Way to determine a new #1 contwnder to the Intercontinental Championship

•Sami Zayn vs Kofi Kingston

Meanwhile, Shotzi recently teamed up with Raquel Rodriguez, so it remains to be seen if WWE will book the duo for another tag team match on the show.

A segment for MVP's appearance has also not been announced. His client Omos could potentially plant the seeds for a collision against Braun Strowman at Crown Jewel.

SmackDown will feature a host of other big names including Bray Wyatt

This week's SmackDown will also feature a singles match between LA Knight and his former stablemate, mån.sôör. This will be the former Max Dupri's first match since returning to his old gimmick after recently betraying the Maximum Male Models.

A Fatal-Four Way Match will also determine the #1 contender for Gunther's Intercontinental Championship. His arch-rival Sheamus will share the ring with Ricochet, Solo Sikoa, and Karrion Kross.

This week's show will feature Bray Wyatt's first-ever appearance after Extreme Rules. At the recently concluded Premium Live Event, he finally returned to the company during the closing stages of the show.

While WWE hasn't confirmed Wyatt's role for tonight's show, the former Universal Champion is expected to address his return to the company.

A potential first feud for the 35-year-old could also be revealed. It remains to be seen who he will step foot in the ring with for his first match since returning.

