[Potential Spoiler] WWE reportedly has big plans for Bray Wyatt on SmackDown tonight

Bray Wyatt's WWE return at Extreme Rules took the wrestling world by storm, with him set to light SmackDown up tonight. Since the company announced on RAW that the former Universal Champion would appear on the Friday night show, fans have been buzzing over what he will do on the blue brand.

The Eater of Worlds has since been confirmed to be a SmackDown Superstar, so whatever he does will be exclusive to Friday nights. Furthermore, a couple of names have been reported and teased to be a part of Wyatt's apparent new faction.

It isn't known whether or not anybody will be revealed alongside him, but WWE reportedly has big plans for Bray Wyatt on tonight's episode of SmackDown. According to Sean Ross Sapp on Fightful Select, Wyatt is set to be a focal point of the show.

Furthermore, the mask that is being brought in for him is called an "uncle Howdy" mask internally, which is a name that WWE has recently trademarked. Sapp has also reported that there are plans to use the abandoned Firefly Fun House set, which was seen at Extreme Rules.

What else has WWE advertised for SmackDown other than Bray Wyatt?

While Bray Wyatt may be the episode's focal point, multiple other matches have been announced for tonight's edition of SmackDown. This includes a high-stakes four-way match for a shot at the Intercontinental Championship.

Sheamus will face Karrion Kross, Ricochet, and Solo Sikoa, with the winner challenging Gunther for the IC Title. The Celtic Warrior is the favorite to win, as he and The Ring General have unfinished business.

Meanwhile, Sikoa's fellow Bloodline member Sami Zayn will be in action against Kofi Kingston. It will be interesting to see what's next in the saga between The Honorary Uce and Jey Uso, who cannot seem to accept Zayn into the group.

Also, LA Knight is set to wrestle his first match on WWE's main roster. He will face his former stablemate in Maximum Male Models, mån.sôör. The blue brand this week is stacked with potential storyline progression, with none of it more exciting than Bray Wyatt's appearance.

