Female WWE Superstar sends a four-word message to Roman Reigns' Bloodline stablemate

WWE star Indi Hartwell took to Instagram to congratulate Roman Reigns' stablemate Solo Sikoa following his historic win on NXT. On the latest edition of NXT 2.0, Sikoa answered Carmelo Hayes' open challenge and won the North American Championship by beating Hayes.

Taking to her Instagram story, Hartwell wrote, 'Love to see it' and added a raised finger emoji to acknowledge The Bloodline.

Sikoa recently made his main roster debut, when he assisted Reigns to retain the Undisputed WWE Universal Championship at Clash at the Castle. Sikoa's interference distracted Drew McIntyre, allowing Reigns to take advantage and secure a victory via pinfall.

On the latest edition of SmackDown, Sikoa was in action against The Scottish Warrior. Despite competing on the main roster, it looks like the 29-year-old is far from done in NXT.

Roman Reigns recently opened up about his early days in WWE

Roman Reigns recently opened up about his early days in WWE. The Tribal Chief debuted in the main roster as part of The Shield alongside Seth Rollins and Dean Ambrose, also known as Jon Moxley.

Speaking on Logan Paul's IMPAULSIVE podcast, Reigns compared his journey to Logan's and pointed out how he had to make his way into the main event scene after working for Florida Championship Wrestling in the past.

Reigns said:

“I didn’t come in like as a Logan Paul or like you know what I mean. I came in as a ex failed Football Player who had to go to a warehouse and figure it out and they brought us in as a group as the Shield early on. Then once I started finding those broad strokes, the basics [of] how to A) Wrestle and B) Wrestle on Television, you know what I mean and all those details that you’re learning that come with that,"

Roman Reigns isn't expected to defend his Undisputed WWE Universal Championship at Extreme Rules. However, fans can expect him to put his title on the line at Crown Jewel in Saudi Arabia.

