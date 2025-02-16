Female WWE Superstar sends a message to Jimmy Uso and his wife Naomi; has an interesting comment about the couple

WWE Superstar Nia Jax sent a message to Jimmy Uso and Naomi after the reigning Women's Tag Team Champion uploaded some photos with her husband on her social media. Nia, Jimmy, and Naomi are all signed to the SmackDown brand.

This past Friday, Jimmy was involved in a backstage segment with Drew McIntyre. Meanwhile, Naomi qualified for the 2025 Women's Elimination Chamber Match with a victory over Chelsea Green.

On Instagram, Naomi uploaded photos with Jimmy which caught Jax's attention. The former WWE Women's Champion complimented the couple by calling them "cute."

"Ewwwwww, you two are cute," wrote Jax.

Check out a screengrab of Jax's Instagram comment:

Jimmy Uso opened up about meeting his wife Naomi

Jimmy Uso opened up about meeting his wife, revealing how he was impressed with her during an FCW training session.

The multi-time tag team champion said:

"So, we're sitting there loosening them, all of us had to do it, it's part of the etiquette. So, I go by her, she's loosening them, and I go, 'So, you know Rikishi, right?' She's like, 'Yeah...,' and I was like, 'Shhh, that dude sucks!' [face-palm] And then she goes... [makes awkward face] and just slowly walks off."

He continued by adding:

"I caught her in the parking lot when we was leaving practice. I catch her about to get in the car, I said, 'Hey, excuse me... my name's Jon. I asked you... Rikishi's my dad, that's why I [told you he sucks]. I was just trying to make conversation but it didn't come out right.'"

Jimmy is competing as a singles wrestler on SmackDown and recently had the chance to qualify for the 2025 Men's Elimination Chamber Match. However, he failed to win a Triple Threat match featuring himself, LA Knight, and Drew McIntyre.

The 39-year-old could feud with the reigning United States Champion, Shinsuke Nakamura in the coming weeks.

