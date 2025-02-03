Female WWE Superstar sends a message to The Usos after Jey Uso's Royal Rumble win

Jey Uso was embraced by his brother and long-term tag team partner, Jimmy Uso, after winning the 2025 Men's Royal Rumble Match. On Instagram, Bayley sent a message to The Usos.

In 2023, Jey parted ways with The Bloodline after he failed to win the Undisputed WWE Universal Championship from Roman Reigns, courtesy of Jimmy's betrayal. He has since transitioned into one of the biggest and most popular singles wrestlers, even winning his first singles title by capturing the WWE Intercontinental Championship. However, Jey remains determined to win his first WWE World Championship and could accomplish the same at WrestleMania 41.

After winning the Men's Royal Rumble Match, Jey was embraced by his brother Jimmy and fellow Anoa'i family member Jacob Fatu. Bayley, reacting to the video, sent a message to The Usos.

Check out Bayley's message to The Usos:

Vince Russo discussed Jey Uso's Royal Rumble victory

Vince Russo discussed Jey Uso winning the Men's Royal Rumble Match, claiming he will defeat Gunther and win the World Heavyweight Championship at WrestleMania 41.

Speaking on his YouTube channel, Russo reviewed the Royal Rumble and stated that Jey dethroning Gunther would knock The Ring General further down the pecking order. He said:

"So, Jey wins the Royal Rumble. Yeah, great. They're going to build up. He's never beat Gunther (before). He's going to wrestle Gunther at WrestleMania. He's going to beat Gunther. Okay, and this does what for Gunther? This knocks Gunther further down now."

Gunther won the World Heavyweight Championship at the SummerSlam 2024 Premium Live Event. He defeated Damian Priest to win the title after Finn Balor betrayed his now-former Judgment Day stablemate.

The reigning World Heavyweight Champion has successfully defended his title against Jey at Saturday Night's Main Event. It remains to be seen if the 2025 Royal Rumble winner will win a world championship at WrestleMania 41.

