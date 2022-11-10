Female WWE Superstar sends a short message to Logan Paul after his multiple injuries against Roman Reigns at Crown Jewel

Logan Paul suffered multiple injuries during his incredible match against Roman Reigns at Crown Jewel. WWE star Brooklyn Barlow sent him an encouraging message on social media.

Barlow has primarily been competing on NXT Level Up. She is relatively new to WWE but has already shared the ring with the likes of Ivy Nile, Kiana James, Fallon Henley, and Thea Hail.

Following the Crown Jewel, Paul took to social media to reveal that he had suffered a torn meniscus, MCL & potentially ACL as well.

In response to Paul's tweet, WWE star Brooklyn Barlow sent him a message of encouragement and thanked the 27-year-old for his performance.

"Thank you for a bad a** match. Heal up" wrote Barlow.

Logan Paul @LoganPaul



happened halfway through the match. keep y’all updated 🏼 torn meniscus, MCL & potentially ACLhappened halfway through the match. keep y’all updated torn meniscus, MCL & potentially ACLhappened halfway through the match. keep y’all updated 👍🏼 https://t.co/3v5tpBABCk

Logan Paul is in rehab following his injuries at Crown Jewel

At Crown Jewel, Logan Paul competed in his third-ever WWE match. However, he shocked most of the professional wrestling world by pushing Roman Reigns to the limit.

Paul came agonizingly close to dethroning The Tribal Chief but was eventually pinned after a brutal spear from the champion. During the match, The Bloodline and Jake Paul also got involved.

Despite suffering multiple injuries, Logan is already in rehab. He recently took to his official Instagram handle to reveal that he has already begun working on his knee recovery.

In one of his Instagram stories, Paul uploaded a clip of himself at a sports rehab clinic in Los Angeles. He also sent a short message that read:

"I'll be back in no time."

Louis Dangoor @TheLouisDangoor Latest news on Logan Paul. Looks like he’s doing some form of physical therapy with Sports Rehab LA after tearing his MCL & meniscus and potentially also his ACL at WWE Crown Jewel.



We’ve had no update since Saturday on recovery, severity or potential surgery. Latest news on Logan Paul. Looks like he’s doing some form of physical therapy with Sports Rehab LA after tearing his MCL & meniscus and potentially also his ACL at WWE Crown Jewel. We’ve had no update since Saturday on recovery, severity or potential surgery. https://t.co/tPHwAHLhoi

Logan Paul's injury will likely keep him sidelined for at least six months. However, that didn't prevent The Maverick from teasing a match against John Cena at WrestleMania 39.

Cena is rumored to be involved at The Grandest Stage of Them All next year, and Paul has hinted at the idea of facing the multi-time WWE World Champion.

