[PHOTO] Logan Paul begins rehab following WWE Crown Jewel 2022 injury

WWE standout Logan Paul has apparently already started rehabbing the injuries he sustained at WWE Crown Jewel 2022.

Paul made his first attempt at capturing the Undisputed WWE Universal Championship this past Saturday at WWE Crown Jewel. He came close to ending the historic reign of "The Tribal Chief" Roman Reigns, but ultimately came up short. To top it off, Logan suffered severe injuries to his right knee in the bout.

Now, the social media megastar has taken to his various platforms to give fans an update on his injuries. On his official Instagram account, the YouTube sensation noted that he had already begun rehabbing his knee.

In his IG story, Paul uploaded footage of himself at a sports rehabilitation clinic in Los Angeles. The injuries could see him put on the shelf for six to eight months.

Images taken from Paul's Instagram story show him training

Logan's injuries included a torn meniscus and suspected tears to both his ACL and MCL. He revealed the nature of the injuries shortly following his loss to Roman Reigns in Saudi Arabia.

A released WWE Superstar has given his thoughts on Roman Reigns vs. Logan Paul at WWE Crown Jewel 2022

Former WWE Tag team Champion Rene Dupree has weighed in on the match between Logan Paul and Roman Reigns at Crown Jewel.

Dupree noted that it didn't matter that the match was for the world championship, given that it was just a 'prop.' He also likened the match to Bam Bam Bigelow's WrestleMania main event against NFL star Lawrence Taylor.

"I mean the world title- title's just a prop, it's the fact that they're headlining the show. Look at WrestleMania, was it 11? Bam Bam and L.T. [Lawrence Taylor], that was the main event, that was the attraction. So no, this ain't the first time, y'know?"

Rene Dupree also gave his thoughts on Jake Paul's involvement at WWE Crown Jewel 2022. You can read about that by clicking right here.

