Female WWE Superstar takes a shot at Edge on his birthday with a throwback photo

Edge is currently absent from WWE programming after suffering a loss to Finn Balor in their "I Quit" Match at Extreme Rules 2022. However, that didn't prevent Rhea Ripley from taking a dig at The Rated-R Superstar that too on his birthday.

Following this year's Hell in a Cell premium live event, Edge tried to recruit Finn Balor as the newest member of The Judgment Day. However, his plan backfired, as Rhea Ripley and Damian Priest betrayed the man who recruited them to the faction.

Taking to her official Instagram handle, Ripley wished the WWE legend by posting a throwback photo of The Judgment Day assaulting their former leader.

Check out a screengrab of Rhea Ripley's birthday wish for The Rated R-Superstar:

The Rated-R Superstar was replaced by Balor in the group. At Clash at the Castle, Dominik Mysterio also turned heel by betraying his father, Rey Mysterio, who teamed up with the 49-year-old.

Bill Apter believes that Edge's recent match with Finn Balor made ECW look tame

Edge and Finn Balor's clash at Extreme Rules had numerous false finishes and was full of violence. Wrestling veteran and Hall of Fame journalist Bill Apter took note of the same.

Speaking recently on Sportskeeda Wrestling, he briefly discussed the "I Quit" Match between the current and former members of The Judgment Day. Apter said:

"This match made ECW look tame. The amount of violence and false finishes -- changes in the story as the match kept going was just unrivaled. The Judgment Day is the most hated faction in the business now for sure after dismantling Edge and then his wife Beth Phoenix."

The finish to the "I Quit" Match at Extreme Rules saw Rhea Ripley hit Beth Phoenix with a steel chair. Her malicious intentions forced Phoenix's husband to quit. However, Judgment Day continued their brutal assault nonetheless.

