Female WWE Superstar throws shade at Dominik Mysterio on his birthday

WWE SmackDown star Zelina Vega is not on board with people sending birthday wishes to Dominik Mysterio.

The Judgment Day's breakout star lost to his father at WrestleMania 39 after several interferences in the form of Legado Del Fantasma and Bad Bunny.

Damian Priest and countless fans wished Dom for his birthday, and WWE tweeted telling fans to feel free to wish the younger Mysterio on his 26th birthday.

Zelina Vega's reaction to the post, along with a recent report, seems to suggest that a major feud between The Judgment Day and Legado Del Fantasma is slowly taking steam. The year-long storyline between Edge and Balor is presumably over, thanks to a definitive conclusion in the Hell in a Cell match.

Further developments are expected down the road to the May Premium Live Event, Backlash, in Puerto Rico.

It remains to be seen in what capacity all stars from their respective factions will be used in WWE's first major event in Puerto Rico since the 2005 New Year's Revolution.

Dominik Mysterio called "lucha legend" by fellow WWE star

Dom's stablemate Damian Priest had some kind words for the former's birthday. Priest took to Twitter to share his feelings:

"Wishing my brother, the lucha legend, @DomMysterio35 the very best birthday ever. You're a treasure man. Enjoy," wrote Damian Priest.

While The Judgment Day's Finn Balor and Dom lost their big matches at WrestleMania 39, Rhea Ripley stood out with a massive victory over Charlotte Flair.

The 2023 Women's Royal Rumble winner won the hearts of many by showcasing her gutsy performance, and in turn, won the SmackDown Women's Championship on The Showcase Of the Immortals.

Balor sustained an injury during the Hell in a Cell match against Edge, when the latter threw a ladder onto his head. Despite needing to have the gash on his head stapled, Finn Balor found it his responsibility to continue the match, and that's exactly what he did. Balor later shared an update on the scary head wound.

Are you looking forward to Legado Del Fantasma vs. The Judgment Day on Friday Night SmackDown? Sound off in the comments section below.

RIP Bushwhacker Butch. We spoke to Luke moments before his passing here

Poll : Did you like the Edge vs. Finn Balor Hell in a Cell match at WrestleMania 39? Yes No (share your thoughts below) 0 votes