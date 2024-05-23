Female WWE Superstar wants to join The Judgment Day

After Rhea Ripley, could another female WWE Superstar join The Judgment Day? One name recently expressed interest in becoming a part of the group.

The Judgment Day might be one of the most popular factions in WWE today, but — as part of the storyline — there has been turmoil among its members lately. With Rhea Ripley out of action, World Heavyweight Champion Damian Priest is making big decisions for the group.

WWE NXT Superstar Cora Jade recently spoke about the internal conflict in The Judgment Day. During her appearance on Sony Sports Network's Extraaa Dhamaal show, she said:

"Sometimes family fights. Sometimes families have problems. But I feel like they always fix it in the end. So I'm hoping that The Judgment Day can come back together, fix all their problems, and be a strong family."

Cora Jade also teased that she could join The Judgment Day at some point down the line:

"Maybe one day I'll be able to join that family. We'll see."

Interestingly, this idea has been discussed by another Judgment Day member in the past.

Cora Jade joining WWE's Judgment Day faction depends on one condition, according to Dominik Mysterio

Dominik Mysterio was asked last year whether Cora Jade could become a Judgment Day member. Speaking on Bakers Bantering, the WWE RAW Superstar gave his take on the potential addition.

According to Mysterio, Rhea Ripley would decide if Jade has a future in the group:

"When it comes to the females, Mami Rhea is the one that has the last say because you gotta get through her first. So, I think when it comes to Cora, Mami is gonna have to handle that one. See what Mami says." [57:55 - 58:08]

Right now, fans are patiently waiting for Jade to return from an injury. It should be interesting to see whether the Judgment Day interest leads to bigger things down the line.

