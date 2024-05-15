Popular WWE Superstar teases potential return four months after getting injured

An injured WWE Superstar has teased their potential return to television following months of absence. The name in question is Cora Jade.

The 23-year-old tore her ACL during a title match against the then-NXT Women's Champion Lyra Valkyria at a live event at Dade City Armory in Florida on January 12. Jade underwent surgery and was subsequently forced out of action for seven to eight months.

Cora Jade recently took to Instagram to tease her return from injury. She shared a post featuring several clips of the former NXT Women's Tag Team Champion from one of her in-ring appearances on the developmental brand.

"Mood," she wrote.

Cora Jade explains how her time on the independent scene before WWE helped her

Cora Jade made her WWE debut in 2021. However, before signing a contract with the wrestling promotion, she had already made a name for herself, impressing fans during her time on the independent scene. Jade also made a few appearances in TNA and AEW before signing with the Stamford-based company.

In a conversation with Nick Hausman, the NXT star explained how working on the independent scene helped her. She claimed that she wanted to experience the indie scene despite the WWE being her end goal:

"I feel like it definitely helped me, and I'm so grateful for all my time on the indies. I feel like I got to work with a lot of people and a lot of people helped me get here. And I feel I wanted the indie experience. Obviously WWE was always my goal, my end goal, but I grew up watching CM Punk, Jon Moxley, Daniel Bryan, all these people who came up through the indies. So I always wanted that indie experience and I wanted to work my way up, work through all these different companies. So I think it did help me a lot. And there's a lot of things I still take with me to this day that I learned on the indies. So I'm very grateful for that," she said.

Cora Jade returned from injury after five months at NXT Deadline 2023. Unfortunately, she tore her ACL a month later. It remains to be seen how long she will take before returning to in-ring action.