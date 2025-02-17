Female WWE talent takes massive dig at Gunther after receiving praise from wrestling veteran

A rising WWE talent recently took a jibe at the World Heavyweight Champion Gunther after receiving praise from wrestling legend Bully Ray. The Ring General had recently offered blunt advice to the name in question, Zena Sterling.

Ad

The Imperium leader had a chat with Sterling and several other up-and-coming talents on WWE LFG: Legends & Future Greats on A&E Network. He seemed unimpressed with the 20-year-old and advised her to find some grit in herself. The RAW star noted, "Nobody wants to see Barbie."

Bully Ray, one of the mentors on WWE LFG, recently praised Zena Sterling, stating that the latter was turning out to be one of the show's shining stars. The rising star took to her X/Twitter account to share a news article about the Hall of Famer's quotes. Zena noted that she's calling Gunther to boast about it.

Ad

Trending

"Oh my gosh im calling Gunther ASAP to rub it in his face🤭#wwe #WWELFG," she wrote.

Top name doesn't want to enter the WWE Hall of Fame. More details HERE.

You can check out Zena Sterling's X/Twitter post below:

Expand Tweet

Ad

Gunther is set to defend his World Heavyweight Championship at WrestleMania 41

Gunther faced a major blow at WrestleMania XL as he lost the Intercontinental Championship to Sami Zayn. The 37-year-old will defend his World Heavyweight Title at this year's Showcase of The Immortals.

Earlier this month, Jey Uso won the Men's Royal Rumble Match to punch his ticket to WrestleMania 41. The Bloodline member chose to go after The Ring General and challenge him for the World Heavyweight Championship on The Grandest Stage of Them All.

Ad

Expand Tweet

Ad

Jey Uso picked The Ring General despite his dismal record against the latter. Uso lost all three singles matches against the Austrian star. In their most recent encounter at Saturday Night's Main Event on January 25, 2025, the former Walter defeated Jey to retain his title.

It remains to be seen if The Yeet Master can turn the tide in his favor and win the World Heavyweight Championship at The Show of Shows.

Who do you think will win the championship match at WrestleMania 41? Hit the Discuss button and sound off!

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback