"FESTIVAL OF FRIENDS!" - Mick Foley shares photo with injured WWE Superstar

WWE Hall of Famer Mick Foley shared a photo with an injured superstar today while the two were at a convention in North Carolina.

On this past Monday's edition of WWE RAW, Dominik Mysterio defended the NXT North American Championship against Sami Zayn. Kevin Owens and The Judgment Day's Rhea Ripley and Damian Priest were ringside for the match but were all quickly ejected by the referee.

Ripley and Priest showed back up on the entrance ramp with a beaten-down Kevin Owens later in the match. Zayn was distracted by the attack on his partner and Dominik capitalized by rolling him up from behind to retain the title. It was recently reported by Dave Meltzer of the Wrestling Observer that Owens does have a legitimate injury and will be taking some time off to get healthy.

Mick Foley took to Instagram today to share a photo with Kevin Owens and took a shot at an All Elite Wrestling star in the process. Foley shared a photo with Owens at the Raleigh GalaxyCon and referenced The Prizefighter betraying Chris Jericho during the "Festival of Friendship" segment on WWE RAW in 2017.

Mick Foley joked that Owens had found a new best friend and tagged Jericho in the post on Instagram.

"FESTIVAL OF FRIENDS! Move over, @chrisjerichofozzy — Kevin Owens has a new best friend - and we are closer than brothers, brother! By the way, if any of you are at the Raleigh GalaxyCon, come say hello! I’m in row 1200!…have a nice day!" wrote Mick Foley.

Mick Foley reveals he would have loved to wrestle WWE RAW star

Mick Foley made an appearance at the San Diego Comic-Con last week alongside World Heavyweight Champion Seth Rollins and Women's Tag Team Champion Chelsea Green.

The 58-year-old was interviewed by Comicbook.com at the event and disclosed that he would have loved to have been able to wrestle Ricochet. The former Intercontinental Champion is scheduled to battle Logan Paul at WWE SummerSlam on August 5th.

"I've long said that I would have loved to wrestle a guy like Ricochet when he first came in, because I think sometimes it's that first feud, there's something to be said for the slow build and that's good, but there's also like just that powder keg of emotion that explodes when you can get a heel at the top of his game almost forcing you to appreciate someone's attempt to stay alive," said Mick Foley. [From 04:57 to 05:23]

You can check out the full interview below:

Kevin Owens' injury comes at a tough time, as SummerSlam is quickly approaching. It will be interesting to see if the Undisputed Tag Team Championships are defended at WWE SummerSlam next weekend in Detroit.

Which WWE tag team do you think deserves a shot at the Undisputed Tag Team Championships? Sound off in the comments section below.

Recommended Video SHOCKING RETURNS that can happen at SummerSlam 2023