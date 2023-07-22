Mick Foley says he would've loved to wrestle 34-year-old current WWE RAW star

WWE Hall of Famer Mick Foley would have loved to square off against a current Monday Night RAW star in his prime.

The Hardcore legend had a long successful career in which he competed in several promotions, including ECW and WWE. However, the 58-year-old last wrestled nearly 11 years ago when he participated in the 2012 Royal Rumble match. He entered the bout at number seven and eliminated three superstars before getting thrown out by Cody Rhodes.

In a recent interview with Comicbook.com, the WWE Hall of Famer was asked about wrestlers he would have liked to wrestle in his prime. Foley disclosed that he would have loved to compete against RAW star Ricochet.

"I've long said that I would have loved to wrestle a guy like Ricochet when he first came in, because I think sometimes it's that first feud, there's something to be said for the slow build and that's good, but there's also like just that powder keg of emotion that explodes when you can get a heel at the top of his game almost forcing you to appreciate someone's attempt to stay alive," he said. [From 04:57 to 05:23]

Logan Paul wants to face Ricochet at WWE SummerSlam

Last January, Ricochet and Logan Paul shared a moment during the Royal Rumble match that went viral. The two superstars later clashed again during the Mens Money in the Bank Ladder Match. They have since been involved in a feud.

During a recent episode of his IMPAULSIVE podcast, Logan disclosed that he wants to face Ricochet at SummerSlam.

"Ricochet, I think he is one of the most athletic guys in the WWE, I would consider myself also extremely athletic. A part of me wants to show who the better athlete is, I want to 'out athlete' the athlete. I think we could have one of the most physically spectacular shows of all time. I would love to absolutely melt the house down with Ricochet," he said.

