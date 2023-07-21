[Photos] WWE RAW star Samantha Irvin undergoes unbelievable body transformation

WWE RAW ring announcer Samantha Irvin recently took to Instagram to show off her incredible physical transformation.

Irvin joined the Stamford-based company in 2021. After working for several months as a ring announcer and backstage interviewer on NXT and 205 Live, she was called up to SmackDown last year. However, the 28-year-old recently moved to Monday Night RAW alongside her fiancé, former Intercontinental Champion Ricochet. She is currently one of the most popular non-wrestling personalities in WWE.

Irvin recently posted a few photos on Instagram documenting her journey to gain weight. The pictures showed the RAW ring announcer going through an incredible physical transformation.

Check out the post below:

"Gaining weight can be just as hard as losing weight. this was a goal of mine (pics 2.5 years apart) #fitnessjourney," she captioned her post.

How did WWE Superstar Ricochet propose to Samantha Irvin?

In late 2021, Ricochet and Samantha Irvin confirmed their romantic relationship. The couple dated for nearly two years before announcing their engagement last January.

In an interview with Ryan Satin on Out of Character, the former Intercontinental Champion opened up about how he proposed to the current RAW announcer.

"The day was not going the best. So, I'm trying to think, 'What can we do different?' Finally, it was just me, Samantha, and her daughter, Mira. We went to do something, just us three. She absolutely loved it. Just as we were leaving, she had her daughter in her arms, and she was describing how cool everything looked [at The Luxor]. Her daughter was very happy, too. 'I realized, 'This was it,'" he said.

