WWE RAW star has 9-word explanation for controversial video with Rhea Ripley

WWE RAW ring announcer Samantha Irvin recently commented on a video of herself and Rhea Ripley that went viral on social media.

Irvin has been involved in a humorous love triangle with Ripley and Cathy Kelley after The Eradicator told Kelley that Irvin is her new girlfriend. A video showed the Women's World Champion blowing kisses to Irvin at a live event before giving her the DX "s*ck it" gesture.

The video sparked controversy among fans who wondered if Ripley was giving Irvin mixed signals. The RAW ring announcer then took to Twitter to explain Ripley's actions.

"This was during the DX Cam… just for context 😅"

Samantha Irvin @SamanthaTheBomb twitter.com/aj4rhea/status… casey♡ @aj4rhea 🤣 rhea blowing kisses to samantha then telling her to suck it last week This was during the DX Cam… just for context

Rhea Ripley is currently dating Dominik Mysterio on WWE RAW

While Samantha Irvin is dating RAW Superstar Ricochet in real life, Rhea Ripley has two boyfriends. The Eradicator is currently in an on-screen relationship with fellow Judgment Day member Dominik Mysterio. Meanwhile, her real-life boyfriend is former WWE Superstar Buddy Matthews (fka Buddy Murphy).

In an interview with Wrestling with Rosenberg earlier this year, The Women's World Champion opened up about her relationship with Dominik before they started their romance angle on RAW.

"We had a very working relationship. Like, I didn't really talk to him. All that we really did was say 'hi' and like 'how are you?' But that was it. Like, I barely got to mingle with him. I didn't really get to know him, especially because I was more just in the women's division where, like now I get to experience and make friends with like guys as well because I'm actually working with them. But our friendship sort of just like bloomed and then, you know, I ended up beating him up a couple times and chocking him out with my leg and it's where this romance story started," she said.

