"Few people can capture our hearts and attention" - Former WWE star on Stacy Keibler's Hall of Fame induction (Exclusive)

EC3 recently explained why Stacy Keibler found a place in the WWE Hall of Fame despite not having a long run in the wrestling business.

Keibler came into the wrestling business after she won a national contest to become a part of WCW Nitro's dance troupe in 1999. She quickly made inroads into the company and became an on-screen figure in mere months.

Once WWE acquired WCW, Stacy Keibler joined the global juggernaut and remained with them until 2006, after which she quit the wrestling business. She was rewarded for her work with an induction into WWE's coveted Hall of Fame last month.

Speaking on Sportskeeda Wrestling's The Wrestling Outlaws, EC3 first explained how the WWE Hall of Fame had little legitimacy and was equivalent to the Slammy Awards. The former NXT star added that Stacy Keibler deserves a place in the Hall of Fame because of her ability to capture fans' attention.

"There's no legitimacy. It's what is convenient for the location, and for the stories they are pushing. I mean, the Hall of Fame is Slammys at this point. Not that this is not a great honor for the people who have a place in it, but I don't really think there is a criteria or a rhyme, or a reason. If I would have vouched for Stacy Keibler to be in the Hall of Fame, I would vouch for the fact that very few people can capture our hearts and attention like she did," said EC3. (1:20 - 1:53)

Dutch Mantell is not happy with Stacy Keibler's WWE Hall of Fame induction

While many celebrated Stacy Keibler's induction into the WWE Hall of Fame, a section of viewers also questioned whether Keibler had a career worthy of such an honor. One among them is Dutch Mantell, who believes the 43-year-old performer wasn't good at either in-ring work or promos.

"I've got to agree. This girl, she got there because she is a good-looking girl. She is a cheerleader, I guess, from somewhere, and they put her out there, and she has a nice face, nice body. Her wrestling suc*s, her promos su*k," said Dutch Mantell.

Stacy Keibler last wrestled in 2005 and hasn't set foot inside the ring again since leaving the global juggernaut the following year.

