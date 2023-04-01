"Her wrestling sucks, her promos suck" - Respected WWE Veteran shoots on Stacy Keibler and agrees she might be the worst Hall of Fame inductee ever

Stacy Keibler was amongst the stars who went into the WWE Hall of Fame this year, and her induction wasn't an overwhelmingly popular decision. Dutch Mantell spoke at length about the move and agreed with the notion that she might be the worst inductee of all time when it comes to the regular section.

Keibler began her career in wrestling in WCW in 1999, and she was one of the many stars who got signed by WWE after the takeover. The former cheerleader tasted success in Vince McMahon's company as, more than her wrestling skills, she became known as a valet during her tenure that ended in 2006.

Dutch Mantell was quite honest with his assessment of Stacy and claimed that she only got a spot in WWE and in the Hall of Fame due to her looks. The former manager was pretty blunt when talking about her wrestling and promo skills, as you can view below:

"I've got to agree. This girl, she got there because she is a good-looking girl. She is a cheerleader, I guess, from somewhere, and they put her out there, and she has a nice face, nice body. Her wrestling sucks, her promos suck." [From 00:30 - 00:54]

Dutch stated that it would not be difficult for WWE to find talent who looked similar to Stacy Keibler and shared the same inadequacies in the in-ring and microphone departments.

Mantell simply could not understand the reasoning behind Keibler's inclusion in the HOF, as he continued:

"You can walk into any college, and you can find a girl looking as well as Stacy Keibler or as good as Stacy Keibler and probably can't do a promo either. Can't wrestle. And she could be in the Hall of Fame, too, if she just had the same push that Stacy Keibler had. I don't know why she's in there other than people kind of know her. She needs to walk in backwards with her hand out like this and say, 'Thank you very much,' and leave." [1:00 - 2:00]

Dutch Mantell on the possible reason why WWE inducted Stacy Keibler into the Hall of Fame

Mantell clarified that he knew the 43-year-old star was a nice person in real life and had probably made many good friends in the wrestling business.

He felt that WWE giving her the prestigious honor of being in the Hall of Fame might have just been a symbolic gesture and not because she actually deserved to be in it alongside many other female pro wrestling greats.

Dutch compared it to WWE announcing the seemingly pointless WrestleMania Showcase matches, which have also been put together so that certain unused stars get booked on the biggest PLE of the year. Moreover, the former WWE personality could not even recollect a memorable Stacy Keibler moment!:

"I heard she's really a nice person. She's really a nice individual, and this is just them giving. It's like the matches you described at WrestleMania. Well, we don't really have anything for you. So we'll just put it the way, what do they call it? WrestleMania Showcase? Well, this is a showcase Hall of Fame induction. Name one thing she ever did that's memorable." [2:01- 3:00]

What are your thoughts on Stacy Keibler now being a WWE Hall of Famer? Share them in the comments section below.

