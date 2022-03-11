"Drew sold out" - Fierce rival has Twitter confrontation with Drew McIntyre

WWE Superstar Happy Corbin has taken to Twitter with some harsh words for his WrestleMania opponent Drew McIntyre.

Corbin and his partner Madcap Moss have been feuding with Drew McIntyre on SmackDown as of late, going back and forth in backstage segments and matches. But Drew and Corbin weren't always bitter enemies, as stated in the latter's tweets.

A fan account recently took to Twitter to share memories of Fastlane 2019, where The Shield took on the team of McIntyre, Corbin, and Bobby Lashley.

Quote tweeting the post, Corbin talked about how they were one of WWE's most dominant forces before McIntyre "sold out."

"Back when we where one of the most dominant things in wwe. Then Drew sold out and became a punk ass people pleaser," Corbin said.

The 2019 match, which main evented Fastlane, was won by Roman Reigns, Seth Rollins, and Dean Ambrose (now known as Jon Moxley) of The Shield.

Will Drew McIntyre silence Corbin and Moss at WrestleMania?

Following months of feuding, Happy Corbin and Drew McIntyre are ready to settle their differences at WrestleMania 38.

The match is set to take place at WrestleMania Saturday. Madcap Moss will undoubtedly try to influence the outcome by getting involved in the bout unless he is banned from ringside.

Other attractions announced for WrestleMania Saturday include Rey & Dominik Mysterio vs. The Miz and Logan Paul, The KO Show featuring "Stone Cold" Steve Austin, and the main event of SmackDown Women's Championship match between Charlotte Flair against Ronda Rousey.

mayor of jackpot city @BaronCorbinWWE



Winning in my Debute and beating one of the best of all time Kurt Angle



will get added to that list Saturday April 2nd at



Cry your hearts out internet turds! I’ve already had two major moments at WrestleMania that’s more than most will ever have.Winning in my Debute and beating one of the best of all time Kurt Angle @DMcIntyreWWE will get added to that list Saturday April 2nd at #WrestleMania Cry your hearts out internet turds! I’ve already had two major moments at WrestleMania that’s more than most will ever have. Winning in my Debute and beating one of the best of all time Kurt Angle@DMcIntyreWWE will get added to that list Saturday April 2nd at #WrestleMania Cry your hearts out internet turds! https://t.co/twpboVqWY0

What do you think of Happy Corbin's comments? Did you enjoy his brief alliance with Corbin and Lashley in 2019? You can share your thoughts in the comments section down below.

Last few hours left to vote. Click here to choose your favorites in the SK Wrestling Awards. Win big.

Edited by Angana Roy